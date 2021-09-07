Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 52,250 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 32,378.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

