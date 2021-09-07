Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,370 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.75% of The RMR Group worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

RMR stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

