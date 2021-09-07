Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 560,343.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,482 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.24% of Radian Group worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,351 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,009,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after purchasing an additional 742,433 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after buying an additional 123,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDN opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

