Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $13.15 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

