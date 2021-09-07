Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $13.96 Million Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.66% of AdvanSix worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

