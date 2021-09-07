Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $18.42 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.11% of ICF International worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,903,000. Finally, Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $102.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

