Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.15 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 19.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

