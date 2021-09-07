Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.54 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.25. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

