Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,028 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

