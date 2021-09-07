Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.41% of Portland General Electric worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POR opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

