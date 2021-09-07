Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,850 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.07% of Coherus BioSciences worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $150,000.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

