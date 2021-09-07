Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,960 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.21% of New Residential Investment worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $19,084,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $14,284,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 51.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,516 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth $11,638,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

