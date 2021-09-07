Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $10.37 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 725,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,371,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.67% of TTM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

