Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,748 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Nomad Foods worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

