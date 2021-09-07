Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 785,174 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 8,051.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,174 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.63% of Extreme Networks worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

