Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 464,639 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 464,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,292,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,462 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

