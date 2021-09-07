Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,270 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Air Transport Services Group worth $18,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

