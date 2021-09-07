Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,324 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.74% of Cannae worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Cannae by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNNE opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

