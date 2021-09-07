Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.