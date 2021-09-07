Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 10,059 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.30% of Popular worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Popular by 2,353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.42. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

