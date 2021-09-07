Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 10,933 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 93,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $83.08. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

