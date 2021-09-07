Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 278.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $244.31 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

