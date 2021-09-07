Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 19,365 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,365 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Customers Bancorp worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 206,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.