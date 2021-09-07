Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 47,577 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,577 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.29% of Qurate Retail worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $177,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $138,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.3% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $20,059,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at $392,956,446.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,403 shares of company stock worth $5,431,179. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

