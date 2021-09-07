Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.21% of Stewart Information Services worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $400,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STC stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

