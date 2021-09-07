Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 63,003 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 719,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,003 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SLM worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

