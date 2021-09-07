Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 9,962 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.21% of WESCO International worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in WESCO International by 37.5% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 61,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.79. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

