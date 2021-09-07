Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,482,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,611,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.51% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.