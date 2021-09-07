Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

