Thor Mining (LON:THR) Shares Up 3.4%

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 4,083,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,000,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.83.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

