THORChain Price Reaches $9.70 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. THORChain has a market cap of $2.18 billion and $266.05 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.70 or 0.00020553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182030 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.34 or 0.07089882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.13 or 0.99683128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $340.76 or 0.00722408 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.