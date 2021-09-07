thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.90

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.90 ($11.65) and traded as low as €9.08 ($10.68). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €9.15 ($10.76), with a volume of 1,195,054 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.11 ($14.24).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.90.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

