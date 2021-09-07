Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.12

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

