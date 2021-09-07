Tiger King Price Up 4.4% This Week (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and $135,193.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.69 or 0.07106513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,879.17 or 0.99664362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.66 or 0.00726365 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

