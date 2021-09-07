TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of TimkenSteel worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,352,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 500,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after buying an additional 311,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMST opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

