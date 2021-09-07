Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 56.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $194.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005709 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007922 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

