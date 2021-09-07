TokenPay (TPAY) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $170,570.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,077.35 or 1.00192713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00048829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00073790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007630 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

