Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.25

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.25 and last traded at $114.81, with a volume of 17239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

