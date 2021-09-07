Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.25

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.25 and last traded at $114.81, with a volume of 17239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

