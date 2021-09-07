Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.51

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.51 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 54,198 shares.

TPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

The company has a market cap of £139.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.53.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.