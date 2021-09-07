TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TCAP traded down GBX 19.94 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 177.12 ($2.31). 1,721,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.97. TP ICAP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.14 ($2.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.80 ($4.02). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

