Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,787 call options on the company. This is an increase of 936% compared to the typical volume of 1,041 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUSE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 57,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Fusion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

