TradeStars Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TradeStars has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00181336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.66 or 0.07564355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.52 or 1.00115535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.40 or 0.00903065 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

