TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTDU) Trading 0.1% Higher

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. 15,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 24,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.