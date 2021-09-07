TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Shares Down 0.1%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get TradeUP Global alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.