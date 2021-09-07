Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after buying an additional 151,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.