Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Lowered by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.05. 6,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,248. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

