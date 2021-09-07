TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of RNW opened at C$20.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.