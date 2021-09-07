TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of RNW opened at C$20.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.39. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

