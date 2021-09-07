TransAlta (TSE:TA) Shares Down 0.1%

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.24 and last traded at C$12.39. Approximately 285,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 624,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CSFB dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

