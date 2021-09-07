Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNS. B. Riley upped their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $6,450,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $66.09. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.69 million, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.