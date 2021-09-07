Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $5.08

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $5.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 414 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $805.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.49.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
